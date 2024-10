REPRESENTATIVES from the Mid South West growth deal have met with the North’s Secretary of State in Tyrone to urge the British Government to stand by its funding commitments for the paused project.

Millions of pounds were due to be invested locally if the deal, involving Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, alongside the neighbouring local authorities in Mid Ulster and Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, had gone ahead.

The investment package for the MSW Growth Deal was to comprise a funding commitment of £252m, of which the UK Government was to contribute £126 million.

Advertisement

Project proposals included in the MSW Deal aimed to enable infrastructure, boost innovation and digital capacity, support green energy development, increase tourism, and futureproof the region’s skills base.

Funding for a proposed growth deal for the Causeway Coast and Glens area has also been paused.

Representatives from both projects welcomed the opportunity to meet with the Secretary of State for NI, Hilary Benn, in Dungannon last Thursday.

In a joint-statement released after the meeting, they said, “We pressed our case for the vital need for the UK Government to stand by its commitments of £126 million for Mid South West Region and £36 million for Causeway Coast and Glens, money which will drive innovation in these under-invested areas.

“The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland was very supportive and will continue to press our case with the Treasury.

“We look forward to continuing our engagement and call on our MPs and MLAs to support this and do what they can to lobby for our Growth Deals. We will make our case in person at Westminster ahead of the Labour Government’s Autumn Budget.”