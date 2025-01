WINTER viruses are creating a crisis for health services, with a significant rise in flu and respiratory cases putting hospitals under immense pressure.

Dr Josephine Deehan, an independent Fermanagh and Omagh councillor and general practitioner, has warned that the peak of infections is ‘still to come’.

Advertisement

Figures show that in the week leading up to New Year’s Day, 1,000 new cases of influenza were diagnosed across the North. In addition, the percentage of respiratory-associated deaths has risen by more than three per-cent compared to the previous year.

Dr Deehan expressed concern over the severe impact these viruses are having, especially on the elderly and those with chronic health conditions.

“We are seeing more cases than last year, and these viruses, including flu and Covid-19, can be very severe for the vulnerable,” she said.

“What we are witnessing now is creating a real crisis at every level of health services.”

The surge has caused significant disruption to emergency care services across the North, with all emergency departments (EDs) experiencing lengthy waits.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt stated that demand for care is currently well in excess of what the health service can provide, leading to significant delays for many patients.

Dr Deehan noted that health services are already struggling to manage the surge in cases, and the situation is expected to worsen.

Advertisement

“We have not reached the peak of infections, and things are likely to get worse as we haven’t seen the full impact yet,” she explained.

Despite the challenging circumstances, Dr Deehan praised her colleagues in the health sector for their relentless efforts.

“I would like to pay tribute to all my colleagues in the health service who are working under extreme pressures,” Dr Deehan said.

“They are doing everything they can to limit the number of fatalities this winter.”

As emergency departments across the North face long waits, Dr Deehan urged the public to continue supporting healthcare workers and follow necessary precautions, including wearing masks when advised, to ease the strain on services.