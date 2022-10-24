Granville Road, Dungannon road works begin

A £320,000 resurfacing scheme has commenced on a section of the A45 Granville Road in Dungannon.

The scheme will include the resurfacing of a stretch of the carriageway from the roundabout at Murdoch’s Building yard to 300 metres short of Killybracken Road.

To facilitate the works a lane closure will be in place daily from 9.30am until 7.00pm from Monday, October 24 until Sunday, November 13.

Advertisement

A full road closure will be in place from Monday, November 14 until Friday, December 2. During this closure, a two-way signed diversion will be in place via A4 Dual carriageway, A29 Moy Road, A45 Milltown Road, A45 Railway Road and A45 Ballygawley Road.

The Department say they have carefully planned these road works to minimise inconvenience to the public.

Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be signed on the approaches to the closure.

Access for property owners and deliveries will be accommodated.

Completion of the work is subject to favourable weather conditions, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.