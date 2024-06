A COMMITMENT to undertake much-needed grass cutting on green areas around Strabane by the Housing Executive has been welcomed by a local councillor.

The commitment was made to Sinn Fein’s Paul Boggs, who was speaking after the issue was brought to his attention by concerned residents, in particular those in Carlton Drive, Ballycolman and Knockavoe Crescent.

Cllr Boggs said, “I have been contacted by a huge number of constituents in relation to grass growing to heights which are unsightly and which do not allow young people to play on some of the greenery in our estates. This has been a particular issue in Carlton Drive and Ballycolman where grass is mostly maintained by the Housing Executive.

“I am therefore delighted that the Housing Executive is to begin cutting grass in these areas, imminently. I hope this will tidy up our estates as the weather improves and children are out playing more!”

The Housing Executive was contacted about delayed grass-cutting and a spokesperson blamed inclement weather. They commented, “Difficult spring weather conditions delayed grass cutting in this area.

“However, grass cutting is already well under way and, weather permitting; we anticipate that all of Strabane will have had its first cut by the end of the week.”