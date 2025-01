THE Board of Governors at Dean Maguirc College in Carrickmore are ‘absolutely delighted’ that a new document has paved the way for the school’s enrolment and admissions to be reexamined.

Published in the past few days by the Education Authority, the ‘Planning for Sustainable Provision’ document was this week welcomed by the board’s chairperson, Anne Marie Fitzgerald.

She said that the development is one that all associated with the Dean have been working towards.

Advertisement

The school received confirmation of the development from the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools following the publication of the Operational Plan for 2024-2026.

“We are absolutely delighted after receiving this information which was confirmed by the CCMS. This is what the school has been continuously looking for,” said Anne Marie Fitzgerald.

“It has been totally worth all the meetings, heartache and struggle to get the relevant statutory bodies to accept that this rural community school as a viable and vital one.”

The crux of the matter is that the school’s annual pupil intake continues to exceed its official limit of 80 per year and the issue was raised at Stormont late last year when the need for change was highlighted by local politicians and the school community.

“There are so many people to thank, and unfortunately this day has come without being seen by governors and teachers who have passed away, including Fr O’Neill,” Ms Fitzgerald continued.

“But the the commitment of families, the teaching and non-teaching staff means that this will consultation period will reach fruition with the enrolment increase that we have been seeking.

“This development further recognises the outstanding pastoral care and academic and vocational achievements for all our pupils in a school that has been recognised as outstanding.”

Advertisement

The Dean is currently allowed 440 pupils, but this figure has proven to be inadequate in recent years. There has been and remains an enrolment increase which means that there are now more than 670 pupils at the school.