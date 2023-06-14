‘Great sadness’ at death of former Herald journalist

TRIBUTES have been paid to a respected former UlsterHerald journalist, whose death has caused widespread sadness across west Tyrone.

Rosetta Donnelly (nee Farry) worked on this newspaper for almost 25 years from 1989 until 2012. She went on to become Deputy Editor and helped oversee the introduction of new technology and the establishment of the Tyrone Herald in 2004.

She also covered many major stories such as the 1998 Omagh Bomb and its aftermath, including the visits of US President Bill Clinton and Irish Presidents Mary Robinson and Mary McAleese.

Advertisement

Born in Trillick, she attended Grannan Primary School before going on to Mount Lourdes Grammar in Enniskillen.

As a teenager she worked as an au pair in Madrid, before returning home. She was employed for a number of years at Omagh Leisure Complex in the mid-1980s, where she was worked as a lifeguard and receptionist.

But it was to journalism that Rosetta was drawn. After attending university, she was appointed to the role of journalist under then-editor, Teddy Quigley.

For the next quarter of a century she was a hard-working, valued and experienced member of the editorial staff.

Dominic McClements, managing director of the North-West News Group, said Rosetta had been a ‘highly valued’ member of staff for the company over many years.

“Rosetta was immensely respected and regarded among staff and the wider community,” he added.

Nigel McDonagh, editor of the UlsterHerald, said Rosetta’s warm and welcoming personality very much made her a “people person” who was popular inside and outside the newsroom.

Advertisement

“Rosetta always had time for others and I remember her often receiving flowers and gifts from members of the public who were grateful for the articles she wrote about them,” he said.

“Rosetta was Deputy Editor of the UlsterHerald for many years and she was very dedicated to her role.

“In addition to contributing articles and supporting the editor with the publication of the UlsterHerald each week, Rosetta helped oversee some key transformations in our recent history, including a major redesign in 2001 and the launch of the TyroneHerald in 2004.

“Rosetta’s passing has been met with great sadness among her former work colleagues and we wish to extend our sincerest condolences to her family.”

She was also a loving mother to her daughters, Danielle and Megan, and a well-known member of the local community.

Rosetta enjoyed socialising and supporting local bands and musicians. She kept her finger on the pulse of the music scene both in Omagh and across Tyrone. Rosetta was also a fan of Kris Kristofferson and other American country artists and often watched them in concerts.

She travelled to destinations including the West Indies and the Mediterranean, for holidays. In recent years, she enjoyed regular trips to her daughter, Danielle, in Australia as well as to other family members in England.

She lived for many years in Mountfield, but also for a time in Belnaleck in Co Fermanagh.

Around 20 years ago, she helped care for her late mother. But it was the passing of her sister, Noreen McCann, in the early 2000s which had an understandably profound impact on both Rosetta and her family.

It was as a result of this that they set up the Omagh Huntington’s Support Group. Over the coming years it provided support for families affected by the disease, of which Rosetta was also diagnosed.

The group met monthly in the town, and Rosetta retained a keen interest and involvement until the illness restricted her activities.

In recent years she was a resident of Hillcrest Nursing Home and her death at the age of just 62 is devastating for her family and many friends.

She is survived by her daughters, Danielle (Mark) and Megan (Danny), grandchildren Tadhg, Lana, Fiadh and Jasper and siblings Pat-Joe, James Henry, Marie Devane (Richard), Dessie (Greta), Dympna, Stephen (Bernie) and Ursula.

Rosetta was pre-deceased by her parents, and the late Catherine McCann (Mickey) and Noreen McCann (late Sean).

Her funeral will take place tomorrow (Friday) morning at 11am in St Macartan’s Church, Trillick, with interment afterwards in Magheralough Cemetery.