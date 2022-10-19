Green light for containers in Market Square, Dugannon

A NEW initiative to breathe life back into Dungannon town centre has been given a further boost with planning permission for the latest phase of the project.

Last week, Mid Ulster District Council’s planners granted permission for the temporary installation of modified shipping containers and lightweight structures on Market Square.

The containers are part of ‘The Space at Market Square’, which has already hosted several successful markets over recent weeks, with ambitious plans for further events to be held throughout the year.

Dungannon Enterprise Centre who are behind the new initiative, say they have already received a very positive response to The Space and are hoping they can help bring people back into the town centre and showcase the great range of traders on our doorstep. Brian MacAuley, who is the chief executive of the Enterprise Centre welcomed the planning approval and said plans for the new venue were developing fast.

“We are not about making money here, this is all about bringing people back into Dungannon’s Market Square,” he said.

“As the Enterprise Centre, it is our mission to help develop the local economy and when we looked at the town centre, we decided that we had to try something new.

“So that’s what ‘The Space at Market Square’ is all about. It’s about getting people to come along to markets and to give a platform for traders and create a bit of buzz around the town, something that’s been badly needed.

“So far the response from the neighbours and the traders in the Market Square area has been really positive and the couple of test event markets that we have already held, have proved to be very successful. The feedback is very positive.”

He added, “The Space is not just about markets and traders, it will also be a venue for live events like music and craft demonstrations. We also have a few plans in the pipeline for Halloween and Christmas, which we are excited about and hopefully as a result of this we will see a lot more people in the town centre which will benefit the local traders.”

The planning application – passed at council last week – is to temporarily erect (for three years) modified shipping containers and lightweight structures at a site south west of and immediately adjacent to no 27 Market Square.

Acknowledging that as the land in question belongs to the council, all councillors had to declare an interest, a proposal to approve the application was put forward by Councillor Derek McKinney and seconded by the local authorities Chair, Councillor Cora Corry.