Green light sought for glamping facilities in Drumquin

FIVE new glamping pods could be created in a scenic location outside Drumquin to cater for visitors to the area.

Local woman, Nicola McLaughlin, is seeking the green light for the development.

The pods will be located close to both Lough Bradan and Sloughan Glen.

Glamping pods have become increasingly popular throughout Tyrone.

But this will be the first time that they have been provided in Drumquin which now boasts the recently refurbished, Sloughan Glen.

In a supporting statement for the application, Ms McLaughlin said that the pods will be easy to access, as well as providing a high level of privacy for users.

“They will integrate into the local topography when viewed from the Bradan and Sloughan Roads,” she said.

“The proposals will also introduce ‘glamping’ to this area of Tyrone, affording occupants an excellent outdoor country experience.

“Our proposed site is located in close proximity to Sloughan Glen and Lough Bradan, both well-known tourist attractions and within an Area of Special Scientific interest.

“The pods are placed to the rear of the site and will be screened by hedges planted between them. They will not be connected to each other.”

“Our glamping pods will provide ideal accommodation for both fishermen and walkers visiting the area, those who enjoy the outdoors and a quiet rural setting within easy walking distance of local attractions.”

Located around three miles from Drumquin, the site is also close to the Drumowen, Slough and Willmount Glens ASSI (Areas of Special Scientific Interest.) Access to the site will be by a gravel driveway.

The plan will now be decided upon by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.