Greenvale family reject decision not to prosecute PSNI

By Alan Rodgers

THE family of one of three teenagers killed in a crush at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown three years ago are to seek a review of the decision not to prosecute PSNI officers in relation to the events of that night.

James Bradley, father of Morgan Barnard, said the decision is one which they do not intend accepting.

Advertisement

But he welcomed the prosecutions announced and said they are now looking forward to engaging in the trial process in the months ahead.

“This aspect of the decision confirms what we always knew – that there is a case to answer for the manslaughter of our son,” he said.

“We know look forward to engaging in the trial process in the months ahead.

In a statement issued through his solicitor, Mr Bradley also expressed disappointment at the falure to prosecute members of the PSNI.

“It is however deeply disappointing that the PPS have taken a decision to keep those Police Officers involved out of the dock. This is a decision we do not intent on accepting.

“We have instructed our lawyers to immediately engage with the PPS in seeking a review into this decision not to prosecute.”

Darragh Mackin of Phoenix Law, solicitor for Morgan Barnard’s family, said that whilst today is a positive step in the right direction, it comes with a disappointing development insofar as the decision not to prosecute those Police Officers in question.

Advertisement

“It is difficult to square the circle of the PPS decision with the facts of this case. This decision does not provide a clean bill of heath for those officers’ actions at the centre of this investigation,” he said.

“For those reasons, there remain important questions unaddressed within the decision making process.

“The family do not accept the rational of the PPS decision and, for those reasons, we are instructed to immediately engage with the PPS in seeking an urgent review of the decision not to prosecute.”