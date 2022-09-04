Group launches winter ‘Heartwarmers’ initiative

AN Omagh organisation is launching a new campaign aimed at helping people deal with the cost of living crisis during this autumn and winter.

Oasis of Hope, based at 42 High Street, is a self-funded non-denominational outreach to those struggling with alcohol, drugs, relationships, loneliness or need spiritual direction.

Now they are trying to do their bit to help those most need in society, as we head into what is expected to be one of the toughest winters in decades. The organisation is run by husband and wife team, Derek and Claire Greenaway. They have appealed for donations of food and warm clothing which can then be distributed to those most in need.

“It is going to be a very difficult winter for many and we are seeking to help those in distress,” Derek told the UH.

“The mental health services are under extreme pressure already, and it’s only going to get worse unless we alleviate some of those stresses in our society.

“With the ever-increasing cost of fuel and food and the effect that this is having on so many in our community, we are endeavouring to be a place of refuge in the storms of life.”

The group’s new ‘Heartwarmers’ programme aims to provide a place for people to ‘warm themselves and warm the heart.’ There’ll be a chance to have a cup of tea or coffee, and avail of food parcels and warm clothing if necessary for those most in need.

“Oasis of Hope is not subsidised or funded, so we’re appealing for anyone who can help to provide warm clothing or food that can then be distributed,” added Derek.

“But no matter what, we’ll be here to provide a listening ear and try and help those who come to us. Many people are struggling and it’s about doing what we can to help.”

Oasis of Hope is located at 42 High Street, Omagh, BT78 1HP.