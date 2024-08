ASCERT, a prominent charity dedicated to addiction recovery, has issued a warm welcome to anyone who feels they may benefit from its new support group in Omagh, which officially opened last week.

In partnership with SMART (Self Management and Recovery Training), ASCERT is now offering free weekly support meetings at Omagh Library every Wednesday morning from 11.30am-12.30pm.

Intervention services manager, Mary Maginn, said the group operates an ‘open door’ policy.

“Our first meeting was a resounding success with phenomenal demand,” she said. “We operate with an open-door policy. Anyone aged 18 or over is welcome to join us without needing a referral or prior booking. If you feel you need support, just show up.”

The SMART Recovery program offered by ASCERT is designed to provide individuals with practical tools and strategies for managing addictive behaviours. Mary explained the benefits of the programme, stating, “SMART Recovery is an evidence-based program that focuses on helping individuals manage their addiction through self-reliance and mutual support. It’s about providing tools that help people make positive changes and maintain a balanced life.”

The need for such a service is particularly acute in rural areas, like those served by the Western Health and Social Care Trust, where there has been a noticeable increase in substance-related issues.

Mary highlighted the importance of the new group, saying, “In rural communities, access to support can be limited. Our group aims to address the issues of isolation and social exclusion often linked with addictive behaviour.

“We seek to connect and empower people to maintain a balanced lifestyle and make positive choices in relation to their recovery.”

Positive impact

An anonymous attendee shared their experience from the first meeting, reflecting on the positive impact of the programme.

“I didn’t expect to learn so much about myself and my thinking patterns,” they said.

“This has been so valuable because the tools go beyond just managing addictive behaviour, they help me everyday in creating and living a more overall balanced life.”

ASCERT chief executive, Gary McMichael said they decided to launch their second SMART Recovery Group in Omagh as the town has the second highest number of people accessing addictions services in the Western Trust next to Derry, but has less support available than other parts of the area.

“You will receive a warm, supportive and non-judgemental welcome,” he added.

“We understand what you are going through, and at these meetings we focus on the addictive behaviour rather than the substance itself.

“We will equip you with the skills and techniques to help you improve your health and well-being, and would urge anyone who feels this programme could help them to please come along.”