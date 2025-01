A Co Tyrone school is to get a new gym.

Mid Ulster councillors have given the green light to plans for the provision of a prefabricated building at Aughnacloy College, to include a gymnasium and adjoining facilities.

The new facility will also include a nutrition room, physio room, kit storage, small kitchen/store area, changing facilities and toilets.

Planning officers noted in their report to council, “Given the proposal is sited within an area which is already used for similar uses, ie sporting activities – and this proposal will be ancillary to this – this prefab building should not give rise to further concerns.

“There are no floodlighting or additional lighting proposed within the proposal.

“The development involves a single-storey, pre-fabricated building, which measures approx. 46.2m in length and approx 10.5m at its widest point.”

Planners also said they were content that the building is designed to a high standard and that it is suitable for an urban setting.

“The proposal is all single storey, and therefore should be accessible to all those visiting,” the report added.