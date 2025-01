Libraries NI in partnership with the Ulster Scots Agency is celebrating Burns Night in Omagh library on Tuesday, January 21 from 6.30pm until 8pm.

The event will begin with a traditional Scottish Fayre reception involving piping in and addressing of the haggis.

The Strule River String Band will then provide musical entertainment throughout.

There will be recitations of Robert Burns and Scottish poetry and traditional Scottish dancing by the Lislaird Highland Dancers and McClintock Highland Dancers.

All are welcome and admission is free

Please contact Omagh Library to reserve a place on 02882440733 or 02882440732 or email omagh.library@librariesni.org.uk.