Half a million pounds to be spent on junction upgrade

AS much as half a million pounds is going to be spent redeveloping the notorious Prospect Bar junction, the Chronicle has learned.

The meeting of Bellspark Road, Prospect Road and Orchard Road has long been regarded as one of the locality’s most infamous accident blackspots, after the area witnessed a slew of collisions in recent years.

Previously dubbed ‘the most dangerous junction in Ireland’, local politicians have been lobbying since 2011 to have the area made safe for local people and motorists.

Moreover, such has been the frequency of traffic collisions – it once saw three in the space of a week – the junction finally moved up the list of the Department for Infrastructure’s priorities for a major works programme.

According to the SDLP, that major works programme will cost upwards of £500,000, and will see the demolition of the bar, and the construction of a staggered junction at the precarious crossroads.

This week, DfI confirmed that work is due to begin shortly.

“The public have consistently raised serious concerns about this and the SDLP took these directly to the department and former minister,” SDLP MLA, Daniel McCrossan said. “In addition to our previous changes to the junction, we have been calling for a long-term scheme and solutions and so are delighted this is now moving forward.”

Mr McCrossan thanked the DfI team and the previous owners of the Prospect Bar, acknowledging that the issue ‘hasn’t been easy’ to solve. He also vowed to continue to engage with the department until the full scheme is developed.

His party colleague Cllr Edwards added, “This is a hugely positive development that will be welcomed by residents in the wider area. There have been far too many accidents here in recent years, with the Air Ambulance in attendance on one occasion.

“I’ve engaged with residents in the Glebe, Sion Mills and Clady who are absolutely terrified driving on the Bellspark Road due to the junction. This latest development will start to ease concerns but we do need the scheme to progress immediately.

“Having campaigned on this issue over the past few years, I am confident that a scheme will advance and that this junction will no longer be one of the most dangerous in the North.”

When contacted this week for confirmation, a spokesperson for DfI said, “The Department can confirm that the purchase of the former Prospect Bar is now complete. Plans for a sightline improvement scheme are underway in advance of the scheme to realign the Orchard Road to create a staggered junction.”