THE History and Heritage group at the Church of the Immaculate Conception are still celebrating this week following yet another gong from the National Church Awards.

Known as the ‘BAFTA’S for Churches’ the awards ceremony took place in the hallowed surroundings of Lincoln cathedral last week (October 22). Over 200 nominations in varying categories were whittled down to 55 finalists, 15 of which were recognised for their remarkable contributions to church life over five categories.

Adding to two previous awards, the Church of the Immaculate Conception Heritage and History group won the Church Care and Conservation Award. The awards organisers said that it, “Led a community-focused project that not only preserves its heritage, but strengthens local pride and boosts the economy, becoming outright UK winners.”

The group previously brought home the Volunteers Award in 2022 and the Open for Visitors Tourism Award last year.

Project co-ordinator Lorraine Gallen commented after the win, “We are delighted to bring the hat-trick of awards back to Strabane to celebrate and recognise the importance of support for or project from the local people.

“I am overwhelmed to see the work of the church heritage team being once again recognised at a national level, leading the way for other churches and cathedrals to understand the importance of maintaining their historic buildings.”

The recently retired Fr Declan Boland, parish priest when the project began in 2017, was ‘on cloud nine’ when he went to collect the award.

He said, “Delighted isn’t the word for how I’m feeling right now. Our church is the only on in the British Isles to have won three consecutive gongs at the National Church Awards and I couldn’t be prouder.

“It’s a tremendous recognition of all the people who have worked on the projects in the church since 2017 and it couldn’t have been done without help from the National Lottery and the Kathleen Graham Trust, not to mention the solidarity, goodwill and charity shown by the wonderful people of Strabane.

“It’s a validation of the hard work put in since 2017. I accepted the award, not just on behalf of the committee, but the people of the town who helped make it happen.”