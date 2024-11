PARENTS and guardians across the North are being encouraged to have their say on the future of childcare.

In May, Education Minister Paul Givan announced a £25 million package of measures to support children, parents and providers with early learning and childcare in 2024/25.

A new NI Childcare Survey has now been launched to give parents and guardians the opportunity to provide feedback about their experience of childcare here.

The Department of Education has commissioned the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) to carry out the survey, the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.

The Education Minister said, “We want to hear your views on the cost and quality of childcare as well as whether it has influenced decisions that you have had to make regarding work, education or training.”

The survey, which closes on December 13, takes around 15 minutes to complete.