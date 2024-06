THE doctor in charge of the Palliative Care Unit in Omagh Hosptal has received an MBE as part of King Charles’s Birthday Honours List.

Professor Max Watson, who has clinical responsibility for the nine-bed ward, has been recognised for his huge contribution to palliative care medicine.

In his current role at Omagh Hospital, the professor has addressed challenges in consultant recruitment in rural areas, developing an Integrated Care Fellowship programme to locally train up consultants in palliative care and care of the elderly medicine.

The program has been running for eight months and picked up by several areas across the UK facing similar recruitment gaps.

Speaking about his award, Professor Watson said, “I can think of many people working in Palliative Care who deserve such recognition more.

“That colleagues and peers have enabled this affirmation makes it both meaningful and an opportunity to celebrate the care and compassion shown day and daily by those working in palliative care.”

Western Trust chief executive Neil Guckian said the honour was ‘truly deserved’ by Professor Watson.

The local health chief said, “He is a shining example of someone totally dedicated to putting patients first in everything.

He has dedicated his career to providing the highest quality of care to patients with palliative care needs, supporting them and their families through very difficult times.

“Professor Watson’s superb clinical contribution spans worldwide and we are very grateful for his clinical leadership, particularly in teaching and supporting our Clinical Fellows to help workforce challenges within Palliative Care for the future.”

Internationally, Professor Watson has worked extensively across the world and currently is an Adjunct Professor at St John’s Medical College in Bangalore where he teaches virtually every two weeks to Palliative Care Fellows and Fellows from Kathmadu, Trinidad and Tobago and Omagh.