THE North’s Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has confirmed to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) that he will be visiting Carrickmore Health Centre in the coming weeks.

Four months ago, Mr Nesbitt said that new facilities for GPs and other health staff in the area were a ‘priority’.

Advertisement

The Primary Care Infrastructure Development team (PCID) is currently working with Carrickmore Health Centre, the Department for Health Estates and the Western Health Trust to agree the next steps for a potential new health centre in Carrickmore.

In a letter to FODC, the Health Minister said he was keen to see work being done to ensure a new health centre continued at pace and confirmed he would be visiting the surgery in the coming weeks.

Mr Nesbitt wrote, “The PCID team will now be engaging with the Carrickmore Practice, DoH Health Estates and the Western Trust to agree any next steps. While the project will be subject to the usual business case approvals, I am keen for work to continue at pace.

“Timing of improvements to the Health Centre will be dependent of the process and the approval of funding via the Department’s overarching capital funding plans.”

The Health Minister added, “I can also confirm that I am visiting Carrickmore Health centre in the coming weeks to discuss general practice in the area and meet with the staff.”

Earlier this year, the Department of Health designated the Carrickmore facility as a ‘priority for capital investment’.

This followed persistent concerns from doctors and staff over severe accommodation issues impacting patient care and staff efficiency.

Advertisement

The prioritisation of the health centre is being seen as a crucial step forward towards addressing the problems facing the surgery.