Health Trust remains in charge of Trillick and Dromore GP

The Western Health Trust will likely continue to run the Dromore and Trillick GP service for the foreseeable future, it has confirmed.

The Trust stepped in to take over the running of the practice last July after its resident GP resigned. The takeover was unprecedented, as the Trust does not normally have responsibility for the delivery of GP care.

It had been planned that the Trust would continue to oversee the practice until this month. But it has now announced the current arrangement will be continuing until at least June.

Speaking at the Trust’s monthly board meeting last Thursday, chief executive Neil Guckian said it was “fair to say the Trust has well and truly stabilised GP services within Dromore and Trillick”.

Mr Guckian said the Strategic Planning and Performance Group (SPPG) had asked the Trust to continue to manage the practice until June, “and probably beyond,” which the Trust had agreed to.

“The GP rota has been populated for April and May and being progressed for June,” he said. “SPPG have agreed to continue to pay the same sessional rate for GPs and that’s important to maintain the workforce.”

It is understood retired GPs and GPs from other practices have been covering this rota.

Mr Guckian added continuity of care was being provided for local patients.

“All the GPs are very content with process and management arrangements in place at the practice,” he said.

Noting the post of practice manager had been offered to two candidates who had turned it down, he said recruitment for manager was continuing.

Mr Guckian noted a social worker had been appointed at the practice in January, which had been “an excellent addition in identifying suitable patients to see, and the GPs value this input”.