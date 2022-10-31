Department of health lift remaining visiting restrictions

THE Department of Health has published its latest visiting guidance for hospitals and hospices which outlines the removal of all significant restrictions.

The new guidance on visiting arrangements,( https://www.health-ni.gov.uk/Covid-19-visiting-guidance ), which was developed in partnership with the Public Health Agency (PHA), will take effect from today (31 October.) The new guidance broadly sets out a return to normal visiting arrangements that were in place prior to COVID-19.

Health Minister Robin Swann said, “I am acutely aware of how valuable visiting is to both patients and loved ones and I am pleased to announce this updated approach to visiting. This new guidance should see visiting return to the more normalised arrangements that we would have been used to pre-pandemic.”

Advertisement

Chief Nursing Officer Maria McIlgorm said, “This updated guidance is a very positive step. However, we recognise that given the nature of COVID-19, and the possibility of other equally challenging new infections, it’s vital that provisions remain in place should they be needed. This guidance therefore defines a set of principles to assist in the management of visiting arrangements in most circumstances.

“Any significant visiting restrictions introduced should be clear as to who the measures are protecting and what will be needed to allow a return to normal visiting arrangements as swiftly as possible.”

Minister Swann concluded: “Our ability to make this step is testament to the ongoing efforts of our staff to provide safe effective care, so once again I wish to thank them all for the great work they undertake daily.”

Infection prevention and control measures will remain in place across all settings, this includes hand hygiene and use of face coverings.