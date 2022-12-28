Dungannon to play key role with cancer diagnosis centre

DUNGANNON’S South Tyrone Hospital is one of two centres which will aim to reduce the waiting time for cancer diagnosis and treatment, with an innovative new service set to expand over the coming year.

That was the message from the Department of Health yesterday (Wednesday) as they formally launched the Rapid Diagnosis Centres (RDCs) – the first of their kind in Northern Ireland. As well as Dungannon, Whiteabbey Hospital will also be a diagnosis centre.

According to the Department, the clinics are providing a new pathway for cancer treatment and are a key part of the Department’s 10 year Cancer Strategy which was published in March.

GPs in the Armagh and Dungannon and East Antrim areas are now able to refer patients into the RDCs, as part of a pilot programme.

Concerns have been consistently raised over lengthening cancer waiting times in the North. Figures from the Department of Health, showed that in June 2022, 419 patients commenced their first treatment for cancer following an urgent referral for suspect cancer. Of these, 38.9 per-cent (163 patients) started treatment within the 62 days target, which was well below the 54.2 per-cent 12 months previously in June 2021.

These new centres will receive referrals for patients with non-specific but concerning symptoms which may lead to a diagnosis of cancer, but which do not meet the criteria of other red flag cancer pathways.

With the service set to expand to allow referrals from GPs across the whole of the North, it is hoped the two centres will reduce the time for diagnosis and improve overall patient experience.

Patients referred to the RDCs will receive co-ordinated examination and investigations based on their needs in a one-stop environment with rapid reporting of results. With the consent of the patient, the RDC clinician will make an onward referral to the appropriate specialty for all patients who require further investigation or treatment.

Department of Health Permanent Secretary Peter May said, “This is an important step forward in our ability to diagnose those harder to identify cancers, and is a key action set out in the Department’s Cancer Strategy. Most importantly, there is the opportunity to diagnose more people sooner and to improve both patient experience and outcomes.

Heather Monteverde , Department of Health Professional Advisor, said “new approaches are needed to improve diagnostic pathways”. She added, “If changes are not made, waiting times will continue to deteriorate, resulting in poorer outcomes.”

Dr Maria O’Kane who is the Chief Executive of the Southern Health and Social Care Trust, said they were delighted to play their part.

“South Tyrone Hospital is an essential part of the Southern Trust acute hospital network,” she said.

“We are absolutely delighted that the hospital and our committed team will be involved in this innovative new regional pilot, helping to improve waiting times, enhancing the patient experience and potentially achieving the best possible outcomes for more local people.”