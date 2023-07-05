Omagh hospital staff talk life in healthcare

Paula Devine

Assistant Director of Primary and Community Care

When did you start the HSC?

In 1990

Why did you choose to work in the HSC?

I originally wanted to be a hairdresser but my mum insisted I give nursing a go, so I started out in the TCH in Omagh as a young help and then went on to start my nurse training the following year in Derry.

Describe what you do?

I am currently the Interim Assistant Director of Primary and Community Care, responsible for managing a number of community nursing teams/services and other areas of responsibility include Independent Care Homes, Covid Vaccination service, Homeless Service, Treatment rooms, Continence Service and Interim management of two GP Practices.

What do you enjoy most about your role?

I love the people I work with, I am very lucky to be surrounded and supported by great staff that make great teams, that work together so well, and together we make a significant difference to the quality of care that our population in the community receive, that is what gives us all real job satisfaction.

Josie Devlin

Rapid Response Nursing Team

When did you start the HSC?

1979, and prior to that I worked for three years in a dentist and 1 year for a solicitors.

Why did you choose to work in the HSC?

From as far as I remember I have always wanted to be a nurse from a young age. As a child I was in and out of hospital with ear problems and always admired the work of the staff.

Describe what you do?

The Rapid Response Nursing Team prevent admissions to hospital and also facilitate early discharges from hospital. We administer IV Antibiotics, carry out blood transfusions, deliver specialist treatments to people with complex conditions. We support the GP out of hours service and district nursing team, as well as providing end of life care to palliative patients out of hours in their own home.

What do you enjoy most about your role?

I love the fact that I work in the hospital and also in the community. I also enjoy the autonomy and been able to make decisions in relation to patient care. I enjoy the variety of care we provide within the Rapid Response Team.

Thelma Graham

Palliative Care Ward Manager in Omagh Hospital

When did you start the HSC?

1st April 1981

Why did you choose to work in the HSC?

Lifelong ambition to be in the caring profession

Describe what you do?

Currently I am the Sister in the Palliative Ward OH&PCC

What do you enjoy most about your role?

Providing care and compassion to patients and their families, adopting an holistic approach when caring and treating patients with Palliative Care needs and their family.