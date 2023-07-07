‘Omagh’s Renal Unit is the best I’ve ever worked in’

There are two purpose-built renal units within the Western Trust; one is at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry, while the other lies within the sprawling grounds of Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex.

Open six days a week, Omagh’s renal unit provides a comfortable, relaxed and familiar environment for local people with kidney problems to receive often life-saving treatment – namely, haemodialysis.

Given the extensive – and sometimes lifelong – nature of the therapy on offer, the bonds that develop between staff and patients are arguably among the closest found anywhere within our healthcare system.

During a staff-led tour of Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, Geraldine McCrory, the Renal Unit Nurse Manager, showed the UH how the facility functions, and why it means so much to the local people who depend on it.

“I have been the Renal Unit Nurse Manager here for three and a half years now,” began Geraldine.

Since opening its doors five years ago, the unit has operated six days a week, from the hours of 7.30am to 7pm.

“Approximately 60 patients regularly visit the unit for treatment,” said Geraldine, taking us through the double doors that lead into the facility.

“Our patients come on average of three times per week, and they are usually here for between three and a half and four and a half hours. On average, we perform about 180 haemodialysis sessions every week.”

Hemodialysis, Geraldine explained, is a renal replacement therapy option that is provided to patients with end stage kidney disease.

“If you end up with reduced, or even no kidney function, it is likely that you could require hemodialysis to save your life,” said Geraldine.

Almost all of the patients who rely on the treatment administered at Omagh’s renal unit have acquired their conditions through longstanding or chronic health problems.

“Hemodialysis,” said Geraldine, “requires a patient to come here three times per week, and for each session they will sit between three and a half to four and a half hours.

“It is quite intensive,” she acknowledged

Without the renal unit in Omagh, patients would have to travel to Altnegelvin, or even further afield to access the life-enhancing – and sometimes life-preserving – medical support they need.

“In years gone by, people would have had to go to Belfast,” said Geraldine.

“If we were not here, most local people would be forced to travel at least as far as Derry.”

Dwelling on the difference Omagh’s renal unit had made to the lives of those who need it, Geraldine introduced us to patient, Jim Muldoon, who reclined comfortably on a bed, receiving his treatment.

Jim explained that for two years he had been receiving dialysis three days per week in Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex.

He said, “I am very grateful for the treatment I get here, but a kidney transplant is the only way forward for me.

“It’s the only way I can get my life back.”

However, despite his ultimate need to find an organ donor, Jim could not speak highly enough of the care he receives in Omagh’s Renal Unit.

He said, “The truth is that the staff here could not be kinder, more considerate, more craic. I spend a lot of time out here, and having a genuine, friendly and familiar connection with the nurses makes it much easier for me to come here.”

Geraldine interjected, “As you can see, it makes a huge difference in people’s lives. For the patients around Omagh to have this on their doorsteps is very important.

“It is a first class service that we deliver here,” continued Geraldine, eliciting sincere nods from her colleagues, and a resounding endorsement from Jim.

“As you can see, all of our team are specialised nurses with their specialist qualifications, although their pay might not reflect it.”

Remarking on the unit’s high retention rate of staff, Geraldine pointed to this as evidence of a happy workforce – one that is made up of diligent nurses who find fulfillment in the quality care they provide.

“We have a very low turnover of staff because generally people enjoy working here, and a lot of that is down to the relationship we have with our patients.”

Concluding, Geraldine said, “A unique bond develops between staff and patients.

“A lot of these people are coming here for years. There is one gentleman in particular that has been coming here for 19 years, so we know him so well and he knows us so well.

“We know his family, his daughters, sons and grandchildren. It is a very unique relationship.”