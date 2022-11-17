Southern Trust to welcome over 130 new nurses

OVER 130 new international nurses will join the Southern Trust in the coming months.

The new recruits, mostly from India and Zimbabwe, will take up permanent posts across Craigavon, Daisy Hill, Lurgan and South Tyrone hospitals.

The most recent group to arrive have started a new 12 week induction programme, specifically organised by the Trust’s International Nurse Recruitment Team, to welcome and support the nurses and ensure a smooth transition into Northern Ireland health and social care.

The programme includes preparation for working on a ward with each nurse gaining experience working alongside clinical teams. Support also focuses on preparation for nursing OSCEs (Objective Structured Clinical Examination) at the University of Ulster.

Welcoming the new nurses to the Southern Trust, Executive Director of Nursing, Midwifery and AHPs Heather Trouton said, “A stable, highly skilled nursing workforce is absolutely essential for the delivery of safe and effective health care. At such a challenging time for health and social care, with growing demand for services and ongoing workforce issues, we are determined to stabilise and develop our nursing profession across the organisation.

“Our new recruits will be a valuable addition to our workforce, joining our dedicated and compassionate nursing team to improve the care we offer our patients.”

Ms Trouton added, “I would like to thank our estates team in developing this excellent training and accommodation facility to make our international nurses feel at home, our international nurse recruitment team and fantastic colleagues across wards for their ongoing support in helping our new nurses to integrate into our teams.

“I warmly welcome our international colleagues and wish them every success in their careers with the Southern Trust.”