Trust launches public consultation on ‘temporary change’ to SWAH

THE Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) is launching a 12-week public consultation on the temporary change to Emergency General Surgery at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen.

The Trust is seeking staff and the public’s views on the temporary suspension of Emergency General Surgery at SWAH and will be facilitating seven face-to-face public engagements across the Fermanagh and Omagh Council area. Two virtual meetings will also be facilitated, as well as engagement sessions for staff.

Local consultations will take place in the Ecclesville Centre, Fintona on February 1 from 6.30-8.30pm; Owenkillew Centre on February 8 from 6.30-8.30pm and at Omagh Leisure Complex on February 9 from 6.30-8.30pm.

The consultation will close in April 2023 and the outcome of the consultation will be considered at a Trust Board meeting in the Summer 2023.

It is important to note engagement events will be ticket only. One ticket will be allocated per person and ticket duplication must be avoided to comply with health and safety regulations.

To register to attend any of the events please log onto the Western Trust website www.westerntrust.hscni.net/SWAH-EGSConsultation

Speaking about the consultation, Western Trust, chief executive, Neil Guckian, said, “I accept this will be a concerning time for the local population. I want to reassure people that our priority is to provide a safe, sustainable and effective Emergency General Surgery service for patients in the Western Trust area, ensuring safe services and the best outcomes for all patients.

“The main objective of this consultation is to see if an alternative viable means of delivering Emergency General Surgery at SWAH can be identified. We would encourage the public and our staff to respond to our consultation which is available on the Trust’s website www.westerntrust.hscni.net or by contacting our Health Improvement Equality and Involvement office on T: (028) 71 865127.”

Mr Guckian continued, “A hybrid approach of both online and face to face engagement will be taken to enable an inclusive and well-managed approach to consultation events where there is likely to be a high level of public interest.”

Details of engagement events will be advertised locally in the press and via the Trust website and social media sites.