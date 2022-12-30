Vaccination plea as hospitals face mounting pressure from infections

PEOPLE in Fermanagh and across the North are being urged to get vaccinated against Covid and flu, as rising infections continue to wreak havoc in hospital emergency departments over the holiday season.

Health chiefs have warned that immunity can wane over time, which is why booster jabs are needed for those who are most vulnerable to infection from the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Vaccination against flu is recommended each year because the circulating strain of the Influenza virus changes from year to year.

Those eligible for the flu vaccine include preschool children aged two to four and all children attending school up to Year 12, while frontline health workers are eligible to get both the Covid-19 and flu jabs free of charge.

People under 50 who are at particular risk from Covid-19 and Flu are also being encouraged to boost their immunity through taking up the offer of vaccination.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Lourda Geoghegan said, “We need maximum readiness for potential increases in both Influenza and Covid-19 levels in our community over the festive season and into the New Year.

“It is anticipated that this year’s winter flu season will be significantly more challenging than in recent years.

“Covid-19 and Influenza both have the capacity to make people very ill and to increase the strain on our already highly pressurised health and social care system. That’s why we are urging all those who are eligible for one or both jabs to get them without delay.”

Dr Geoghegan continued, “I am aware the vaccination message may seem repetitive to some. However, there are strong grounds for boosting your immunity against both of these viruses at regular intervals. Both viruses represent serious threats to our own health and our health service.

“The circulating strain of Influenza virus changes from year to year, so having your flu vaccine last year is not sufficient, you need to get vaccinated again this year. We know that the virus which causes Covid-19 also mutates and can potentially escape from natural and vaccine derived immunity.

“We are very fortunate to have effective vaccines available through our health service to provide important protection against both of these infections and I would encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated now.”