THE partner of one of the two young men killed in a road traffic collision in Donegal at the weekend has spoken of her heartbreak, saying she will remember him every time she looks into their son’s eyes.

Ryan Glenn, 25, and Gordon ‘Gordy’ Galbraith, 38, died at the scene after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with another car on the N15 at Liscooley in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A third man, Samuel Hunter from Murlog, Lifford, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday in the Intensive Care Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Advertisement

Speaking to the UH, Mr Glenn’s partner Stephanie Farmer shared the devastating impact of his loss on her and their young son, Logan.

“Ryan was just a lovely fella. He was very caring for our son, Logan, and me,” she said.

“My heart is shattered and broken that I’m never going to see him again. He’s not coming through the door ever again, and he won’t be replying to my messages.

“Every time I look in Logan’s eyes, I just see his daddy. He doesn’t understand what has happened. I think he keeps expecting Ryan to come through the door. He’s waiting for his daddy to come and take him for a walk.”

Stephanie said she and Ryan met online and quickly formed a strong bond.

“When we first met, it was just like we clicked. Logan will always be our link now,” she said.

“People were texting me on Saturday morning about what had happened, and I just couldn’t believe it. I was talking to Ryan the previous day, and we were texting each other. I’m devastated knowing that I won’t see him again. It’s just so tragic.”

Advertisement

The deaths of Mr Glenn and Mr Galbraith have shocked the Castlederg community, coming just weeks after the tragic passing of Eoin Lynch in another road collision.

Funeral services for the two men are being held today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday). Mr Glenn will be laid to rest in the cemetery at St Patrick’s Church, while Mr Galbraith will be interred at Castlederg Church of Ireland.

Mr Hunter’s funeral is scheduled for tomorrow (Friday) at Ballindrait Presbyterian Church, with burial following at Milford Presbyterian Church.