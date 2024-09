A TYRONE church, bathed in history, is opening its doors to the public as part of this year’s European Heritage Open Days.

St Patrick’s Church, Benburb (Parish of Clonfeacle), will welcome visitors on this Saturday and Sunday for the annual celebration of architecture, history and culture, which is coordinated by the Department for Communities’ Historic Environment Division (Love Heritage NI).

Built by Sir Richard Wingfield, who became the first Viscount Powerscourt, it remained part of the Powerscourt Estate until 1877 and is documented as being the oldest church in the North West of Ireland still in regular use.

Memorials and features within the church highlight links to major events in Irish history – the Battle of Benburb in 1646, the Williamite campaign, the United Irishmen’s Rebellion of 1798, the Famine, the Home Rule campaign and the Easter Rising.

The church also has links to Trinity College Dublin and the local linen industry.

Visitors are being encouraged to come along and discover the ‘Stories behind the Stones’ of this historic church which dates from 1618.

Information panels will be displayed to enable visitors to self-guide at their own pace. A Churchyard Trail will also be available (weather permitting), so suitable footwear is advised.

The church will be open on Saturday, September 14 from 9am to 6pm and on Sunday, September 15 from 1pm to 6pm.

As part of the North’s contribution to the European Heritage Days, this September around 260 of Northern Ireland’s historic buildings and monuments, landmarks and hidden gems will open offering free entry with many activities for visitors to enjoy.