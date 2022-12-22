‘Historic core’ of St Lucia to remain under MoD ownership

ONE of Omagh’s most historic landmarks looks certain to remain in the ownership of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) due to the ‘financial pressures’ associated with redeveloping the site.

The so-called ‘historic core’ of St Lucia Barracks in the town has long been earmarked as an ideal location fror an amenity such as an hotel or museum.

But the Department for Infrastructure (DFI) said it believes that any transfer of St Lucia – which was constructed in the 19th century – would create financial pressures, rather than raise new funds.

This is due to the poor condition of the buildings, potential contamination of the site, the likely maintenance costs and the present uncertain market conditions.

In correspondence sent to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and discussed at a recent meeting, the Permanent Secretary said that part of the St Lucia site – excluding the historic core – was transferred to the Northern Ireland Executive in 2010 and then to the Department for Infrastructure in 2016.

“The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that no funding will transfer with the land, which would result in DFI becoming liable for all costs incurred,” said Julie Harrison.

“As such, it remains DFI’s position not to accept the transfer of the Historic Core at this time.”

However, the chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Barry McElduff of Sinn Fein, has called for the potential of the site to be ‘unlocked.’

“We need to re-double our efforts in terms of lobbying the British Government and the Department for Infrastructure and ensure that the potential of this site is realised,” he said.

“Lots of local people have ideas about how this historic area could be developed and we need a masterplan to be put in place as soon as possible.

“The absence of political will needs to be removed and that can only be helped by the restoration of the Stormont Executive.”