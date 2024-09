HISTORY was made at the iconic O’Neill Park in Dungannon at the end of last week when the famous venue hosted its first ever Tyrone Senior Championship match under floodlights.

It was an important occasion for the host Dungannon Clarkes club, marking a very significant milestone in a £2 million re-development.

Opened in 1947, O’Neill Park has played hosted to many major matched down through the decades.

With the completion of new clubrooms and a new pitch, the multi-million refurbishment of the venue is being seen as an important boost.

The new floodlight facility means that Tyrone GAA now has a major venue in the east county capable of hosting big games at night-time.

Dungannon club chairman, Mark Rodgers, told the Tyrone Herald that the game on Thursday that saw Ardboe defeat Edendork, was an emotional occasion.

“A lot of work has gone into making this night a reality over the past three or four years and hosting this game is a very proud occasion for everyone associated with the club,” he said.

“Over the past few weeks, we have completed a major re-development of the ground.

“The floodlights were tested for a few nights prior to the match, and the ground really is a different one when they’re switched on.”

Mr Rodgers also paid tribute to the club members who initiated and spearheaded the re-development plan, including the late Art McRory, whose died last year.

“Our last club championship game was a few years ago now. The pitch that time got into quite poor condition, and it was then that we realised the need for a new pitch and the new facilities,” he added.

“The late Art McRory was the one who started the wheels in motion for this new development.

“In the past 18 months or so we’ve lost both him and a number of other club stalwarts, and I’m sure that they would all be very proud to see O’Neill Park now.”

It is exactly 36 years since O’Neill Park last hosted the Tyrone County Senior Final.

On that occasion in 1988, Omagh defeated Clonoe, and the hope now is that the ground will once more become a key venue for both club and county matches.