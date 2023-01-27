Hit and run collision in Dungannon

POLICE in Dungannon are appealing for witnesses in relation to a hit-and-run road traffic collision on January 23.

The incident occurred on Monday, January 23 between 10am and 12.30pm in the Scotch Street car park area of Dungannon.

The damaged vehicle was a silver Ford Fiesta.

Advertisement

The police have asked anyone who may have any information or dash cam footage to contact them on 101 and quote CW1461 of January 23.