Hit-and-run crash victim slams police response

A SIXMILECROSS woman who says she was ‘left for dead’ after a hit-and-run collision has criticised the police response, claiming vital evidence was lost before officers arrived at the scene

De-anna Dillon (35) was left injured and stranded on a rural roadside after a red pick-up collided with her car and fled in the early hours of the morning near Castlederg.

Despite reporting the incident immediately, De-anna claimed police failed to attend until the following day when debris had already been cleared, possibly by the other driver.

“I had to give details over the phone. By the time police went out, evidence was gone,” she said.

The PSNI confirmed ‘enquiries are ongoing’. Officers believe the offending vehicle also sustained significant damage and have appealed for witnesses.

De-anna, who suffered seatbelt bruising and burns, has urged the driver to come forward, warning that CCTV footage of the vehicle fleeing has been obtained.

“It’s disgusting. What if it had been his mother or daughter left to die?” she said.

“The police never came out that night,” she alleged.

“They told me that someone would come out to me, but they never did and I had to give them all the details again over the phone. When they went out the day after they said that someone had cleared the debris off the road.

“I remember after the crash there was a long metallic tube which definitely was not off my car.

“That man must have came after and cleared all of the evidence from his pick-up. but there is still red marks of paint on my car,” De-anna said.

“The police need to be aware that the drink-drivers aren’t just in the towns but they’re all over the rural roads too,” she added.

But, responding to De-anna’s claims, a PSNI spokesperson said that, after receiving the report of the collision, officers attended the scene ‘as soon as possible’ to gather any available evidence.

The spokesperson said, “Enquiries, including identifying CCTV opportunities in the area which could assist with the investigation, are ongoing.

“We continue to ask anyone with information about this collision to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 317 27/12/24.”

PSNI Sergeant Neil added, “The offending vehicle, which was described as red pick-up style, was reported to have failed to stop at the Ednagee Road junction and hit the side of a silver Mitsubishi Lancer Equippe, causing extensive damage.

“The female driver of the Mitsubishi attended hospital for treatment to injuries which, at this time, are not thought not to be serious.

“We’re grateful that the consequences weren’t much worse… It’s believed that the other vehicle involved will also have suffered substantial damage.”

Meanwhile, De-anna has made a plea for the man who left her at the roadside to come forward, warning that she obtained footage from near the scene of the vehicle fleeing.

She said, "It is disgusting what happened. What if it had been his mother, daughter or wife and someone left them to die on the road?

“We have footage of him fleeing the crash and we want him to come forward and own up to what he did.

“We also want anyone who may have footage in the area or any information to get in touch, no questions asked.

“We would also like if any garages have had a red pick-up with extensive damage that have been contacted to contact us as well.”