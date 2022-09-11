‘Holding his son was the proudest moment of Phillip’s life’

“HOLDING his baby son, Archie, was the proudest moment of Phillip’s life.”

These were the powerfully-moving, poignant and heartbreaking words told to mourners at the funeral service of Phillip Rainey this afternoon at Clogherney Presbyterian Church, Beragh.

The 21-year-old, from the Garvaghey Road, Ballygawley, was sadly killed in an accident on the M1, on Wednesday morning, when his white BMW left the east-bound carriageway near the Stangmore junction at Dungannon.

Tragically, the Ballygawley man was on the way to hospital to bring his fiancée, Gemma, and newborn baby, Archie, home.

Reverend McFaul, who conducted the ceremony, described the sense of shock and sadness that has engulfed the local community.

“Mourning is difficult at all times,” he said. “Because of the sudden nature of Phillip’s death, it is especially difficult.

“Everyone is in shock; none of us can imagine what this is like for his family.

“Her Majesty, the late Queen Elizabeth II, said that ‘Grief is the price we pay for love’,” he continued. “The grief we are witnessing today is evidence that Phillip Rainey was loved: By his mother and father, his brother, sister, partner and wider family.

“And remember those words from the tribute: That holding his baby son, Archie, was the ‘proudest moment of Phillip’s life’. Phillip loved Archie.”

Following the service, interment took place in the adjoining churchyard.

A family notice described Phillip as a ‘cherished partner of Gemma, doting daddy of baby Archie William Mark, treasured son of Mark and Nicola, loving brother of Rebecca and Isaac and a much loved grandson’.

A former pupil of Omagh Academy, the young Mr Rainey, who would have turned 22 this November, was also a keen rugby player.

His team, Omagh Academicals RFC, also paid their respects in a moving statement.

“He was a proud Accie, who played his heart out every time he took to the field, and was the life and soul after the game,” they said. “Gone far too soon, and an absolute gentleman.

“Thoughts and prayers go out to the Rainey and McKeown families, and all his friends.

“May he rest in peace.”