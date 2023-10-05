Holly’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by support during blood drive

THE family of Holly Gormley, the eleven-year-old Strabane girl who tragically passed away during the summer, have said they are “utterly overwhelmed” by the response to this week’s blood drive in the town.

Holly, a former pupil at St Catherine’s Primary School, lost her battle in July with aplastic anaemia, a rare condition where the bone marrow is unable to make enough new blood cells.

Her death sparked wide-spread mourning as individuals and organisations across the district paid tribute to a ‘gentle soul’ taken too soon.

However, despite their heartbreak, Holly’s family were determined to keep her memory alive by highlighting the disease and the vital need for blood and platelet donations – something which became more and more pertinent during Holly’s treatment.

This week, following a recent call from the family, people flocked to Strabane Presbyterian hall on Monday to donate blood.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Holly’s aunt Geraldine was overawed by the response and how Holly’s story has inspired so many.

She commented, “One hundred and fifty-three people were booked to come in and the final total on the day was just over 115. One bag of blood is enough to help three people so that represents a total of 345 people or more that have potentially been helped by this one gesture of kindness.

“Donors came from all over and an influx of Holy Cross students also attended, which underlines the fact that young people are clearly seeing the importance of donating blood. Anyone who was unable to get down on Monday to show their support for whatever reason can donate when the donation truck comes back to the Presbyterian Hall next Tuesday (October 10).

“We hope that Holly’s story will continue to inspire people, whether through plasma or platelet donation.

“Sweet cones were given out as gifts after people donated. (Holly’s family) Claire, Gareth and JD would like to express their deep gratitude for everything that the people of Strabane have done to help them so far. It speaks volumes for the generosity of the town.”