THE family of Holly Gormley have, in conjunction with the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service (NIBTS), organised a blood drive to be held in Holy Cross College in December.

Holly Gormley was an eleven-year-old Strabane girl who contracted aplastic anaemia in January of last year and, despite receiving a vital stem cell transplant, unfortunately passed away the following July. During her illness, Holly’s family undertook a series of fundraising and awareness events for the Anthony Nolan Trust to boost awareness of stem cell treatments for aplastic anaemia and other diseases.

They also held a previous blood donation drive in Strabane. For their efforts, Holly’s parents Claire and Gareth were honoured at an awards ceremony held by the Anthony Nolan Trust in London last week where they received Group Fundraiser of the Year Award.

Holly’s mum Claire said, “The blood donation session is kindly being hosted by Holy Cross Collee and is being held on December 5, a significant date for us as it would have been our darling Holly’s 13th birthday.

“The NIBTS have offered a second blood day in or community in memory of Holly and we would encourage anyone who can donate to please do so.

“Please, please book your session on the NIBTS website and come along to give your support. Blood donation is a vital service and everyone greatly appreciates the support shown in memory of or beautiful, brave Holly dolly.”

Anyone wishing to book an appointment can do so at https://nibts.hscni.net/online-booking-for-blood-donation-appointments/ by selecting Holy Cross College on the drop down menu.