A NEWLY ordained local priest will return to the place where his faith journey began when he says his ‘First Mass’ in Fintona this evening.

Returning to his hometown, Fr Kevin Cassidy, who was consecrated a man of the cloth in June, is set to preside over his first service in his native parish of Donacavey.

The Fintona man, aged in his mid-30s, is the first priest in recent memory to come from the area.

Advertisement

Recently, after finishing eight years of seminary education and enlightenment, he was formally pronounced a member of the clergy at an ordination ceremony in France, where he will serve Missionnaires de la Très Sainte Eucharistie (Missionaires of the Most Holy Eucharist).

Inviting local parishioners to attend what will be an emotional return to St Lawrence’s Church, Fr Cassidy was suitably welcoming.

“Come one, come all,” he laughed, speaking with the UH earlier this week.

“I never thought when I was a teenager that this would be the direction my life would go. However, in the first year of university I began to feel the undeniable presence of God in my life, followed that love, and it led me down the path of vocation.” He added, “Coming back to Fintona to speak to a congregation of local people, many of who will be friends and family, will be a very joyous occasion.”

Fr Cassidy went to St Lawrence’s Primary School, received a secondary education at Omagh Christian Brothers School, before going on to study and successfully complete a degree in medicine at Queens University Belfast.

“The Mass is scheduled for 7pm and it would be lovely to see plenty of familiar faces there.”

Following the Mass, people will be invited to St Patrick’s Hall, Main Street, Fintona for light refreshments and a chance to meet up with Fr Cassidy.