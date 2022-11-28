Homes evacuated after suspicious object found in Cookstown

POLICE are in attendance in the Drum Road area of Cookstown this afternoon, Monday, November 28, following the discovery of a suspicious object.
A number of homes in the area have been evacuated. The Drum Road has been closed between the Flo Road junction and the Corchoney Road junction. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Police say a further update will be provided in due course.
