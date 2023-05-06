Homes evacuated in Omagh following security alert

A NUMBER of homes on the Derry Road, Omagh, have been evacuated following a report of a suspicious object in the area.
In a statement, a police spokesperson said, “Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Derry Road area of Omagh, following a report of a suspicious object in the area.
“Cordons are in place, and members of the public are asked to avoid the area at present.
“A further update will be provided in due course.”
