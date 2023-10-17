Homes evacuated in Omagh security alert

A NUMBER of homes have been evacuated following a security alert in the Omagh area.
The Gorticashel Road is currently closed following a report that a suspicious object had been left in the area on Monday evening.
Cordons are in place and homes have been evacuated as a precaution.
Members of the public, including motorists, are asked to avoid the area.
Police say a further update will be provided in due course.
