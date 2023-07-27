‘Honeymoon from hell’ for local couple

A LOCAL couple’s dream honeymoon has been turned into a nightmare by the fires that have engulfed Corfu over the last week.

The newly weds stepped off a cruise ship onto the shores of Corfu at the end of last week, excited to start the second half of their idyllic adventure.

However, not long after arriving at their hotel, the new bride noticed a layer of ash on their balcony.

Her husband, speaking with the UH earlier this week, explained how this was marked the moment from which their dream turned into a nightmare.

“She said she thought somebody had been smoking out on the balcony, but as the sun went down we noticed the red glow in the sky.

“We had heard there were fires at the other side of the island, but by this point, it turned out, they had moved quickly, and now blazed o the other side of the hill we could see from our apartment.”

The couple rushed to the reception but were told there was nothing to worry about.

This reassurance, however, was soon revoked, when an emergency message was sent out by the authorities.

“We were told to make our way to the swimming pool where we would be picked up by a bus, which would then take us to safety.”

This began a night of mayhem and fear.

“We were driven first to a football pitch, then, as the fires advanced, we were taken to a disused theatre to stay the night.”

The couple are now back and their apartment and are thankful that the winds have changed, forcing the fire to the other side of the island.

“We just want to get home at this stage,” said the husband, speaking on behalf of the couple.

“No point lying about it, it is scary.”