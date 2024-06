OFFICIALS from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) are currently estimating the cost of works that will be needed to complete the development at Woodbrook Village on the Brookmount Road in Omagh.

Homeowners paid up to £180,000 to live in the quiet residential area.

It was advertised as ‘luxury accommodation for the over-45s’, but has been beset by problems after the developer went bankrupt.

Issues such as footpaths and roads left in poor condition were discussed again at this week’s monthly meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Divisional roads manager, Daniel Healy, said that DfI staff recently visited the site. He added that NI Water are also to carry out surveys to cost any outstanding works to facilitate the adoption of their infrastructure.

“The next step, when we are in possession of these costings is to consider enforcement, ie, by calling in all the bonds to complete all outstanding works,” he said.

“We have checked with Companies House, and the developer ceased trading in late August 2023.

“We also contacted the developer and he has confirmed that he will not be in a position to complete the site.”

Omagh Town Sinn Féin councillor, Barry McElduff, said there is a legislative basis for what the DfI are doing.

‘HUGELY IMPORTANT’

“This is hugely important for the residents of Woodbrook Village. We must remember that this development was sold to people as being an older people’s development,” he said. “I hope, sincerely, that we can reach a solution sooner rather than later.”

Mr McElduff was due to meet with the DfI yesterday (Wednesday) over the issue.

Independent councillor, Josephine Deehan, said it was disappointing that the developer is not in a position to complete the estate.

“This has caused considerable distress to the residents and puts them in danger due to the condition of the roads and walkways. I echo the hope that the value of the bonds will be sufficient to complete the site,” she added.

Alliance councillor, Stephen Donnelly, said Woodbrook contained residents who were ‘vulnerable’.

“A considerable number of the residents at Woodbrook Village have arrived here from England and have gone to a considerable amount of work and upset to move here for work or to be closer to family,” he added.

“It is deeply regrettable the situation that they now find themselves in.”

DUP councillor, Errol Thompson, added that he would support any efforts to solve the problems at Woodbrook.