THE PSNI believe that two horses have been stolen from a field outside Artigarvan at the weekend.

Police in Strabane have appealed for witnesses following the suspected theft.

The horses were last seen in their field in the Keenaghan Road area of Glenmornan near Artigarvan at around 4.30pm on Saturday, January 25.

Police officer have stated that the filly and colt were noticed missing from the field at 4.30pm on Sunday.

A PSNI spokesperson said, “The dark horse is a two year old mare with a white diamond on the head and four white feet. The foal is a seven month old Stallion. Red and white in colour.