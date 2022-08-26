Hospital receives momento of group’s sewing efforts for NHS

A TEAM of talented local sewers who handcrafted scrubs for NHS workers during the pandemic, have presented those same staff with a beautiful patchwork quilt which will be hung in Omagh Hospital & Primary Care Complex.

The quilt will serve as a reminder of the support and commitment NI Scrubs showed for local NHS staff over the last three, difficult years.

At the handover, which took place at South West Acute Hospital and was attended by Health Minister, Robin Swann, members of NI Scrubs donated the bespoke peice of material to the staff who they supported through the worst of Covid-19.

Advertisement

NI Scrubs founder and Killyclogher woman, Clara Maybin, handed one of the quilts over.

She explained that it was an honour to have this gesture recognised by Minister Swann and the Western Trust staff with such gratitude and good-will.

“I started the search for scrubs when a relation who works as a nurse in a local hospital had no direct access to scrubs at the start of the pandemic,” said Clara.

“I put out a request on social media and within a few days I had lots of people replying saying they could sew scrubs.

“Within a week it turned into a full scale logistics business; sourcing material, raising funds and delegating lots of jobs with the help of many local businesses and charities.

“I myself work in digital marketing and knew nothing about sewing but lots about Facebook. Within a week we had over 800 people in a private group on Facebook and within a month we had over 8,000 members!”

Clara added, “The Fermanagh and Omagh Council area was the first area to set up and respond to the call for scrubs.

Advertisement

“As the end of NI Scrubs drew near, we asked all stitchers to create a patch as a tribute to our healthcare staff for their dedication and commitment during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Margaret Houston, a Dromore woman who is a member of both Fermanagh and Omagh Stitchers and NI Scrubs, said, “I have been sewing for over 40 years and I saw Clara needed sewers to make the scrubs so I offered to help.

“When we saw the idea was getting bigger I took on the Fermanagh side and recruited around 60 sewers of all ages to help – the oldest being 85-years-old.”

Margaret added, “The generosity of the local people was amazing. Everyone wanted to help in any way they could. Making scrubs or delivering to where they were needed. I also packed all the orders and made sure they were delivered to the hospital and care homes.

“It was tough going and took every hour of the day, however, it was an experience I’ll never forget!”