Hospital team helping patients rebuild their lives after a stroke

LOCAL stroke patients and their families are to benefit from a new initiative to help them rebuild their lives.

The new information area at Ward 5 at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) – the hospital’s internationally renowned stroke unit – is the result of a collaboration between the Stroke Association and the Western Trust.

Stroke has the potential to change lives in an instant, leaving patients and their families uncertain of the challenges ahead. The aim of the new initiative is to help guide them through the practical problems, such as finding support after leaving hospital, or helping cope with the physical and emotional difficulties.

Associate director of the Stroke Association NI, Alasdair O’Hara, said the charity was thrilled to be working with the Trust to launch the information area, and said they would be working with Trusts across the North to roll it out elsewhere.

“People often tell us that they feel well supported in hospital but going home feels like a huge step into the unknown.

“We believe everyone deserves to live the best life they can after a stroke and we’re there to help with this” he said.

“People can find out about such things as benefits and financial assistance, returning to work, driving after a stroke, and mobility. There’s guidance on how to cope with the physical and emotional impact of stroke such as extreme fatigue, difficulties with speaking and swallowing, and the steps they can take to reduce their risk of further strokes.”

Each year around 650 patients are admitted to the SWAH stroke unit, which is regularly assessed as the top performing stroke unit in the North, and one of the best in all of the UK. Approximately a third of these patients are diagnosed with a stroke, while the remaining with either TIAs – also known as mini-strokes – or with symptoms from another cause.

Sr Katie Wilson from the stroke unit said it was important patients were able to avail of information and advice, particularly when discharged.

“The fact that this information stand is available in the ward hopefully will help alleviate some of the stress and anxiety around how they can be supported when they return home,” said Sr Wilson.

“We would wish to assure patients that the staff in Ward 5 Stroke Unit are available to help and support them and this initiative is a reflection of the care and commitment of the Trust and the Stroke Association in supporting them every step of the way to return to their normal lives.”