Hotel evacuated following security threat

Corick House hotel in Clogher was evacuated this afternoon (Saturday, January 21) due to security threat.
It has since re-opened following what the management described as an “interruption to regular services”.
A statement from the hotel read, “Following a security threat we have followed evacuation procedures as advised by the PSNI.
“The hotel has now re-opened and we appreciate your patience. Thank you.”
As yet (Saturday evening) the PSNI has not commented on the incident.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)