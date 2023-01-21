Hotel evacuated following security threat

Corick House hotel in Clogher was evacuated this afternoon (Saturday, January 21) due to security threat.

It has since re-opened following what the management described as an “interruption to regular services”.

A statement from the hotel read, “Following a security threat we have followed evacuation procedures as advised by the PSNI.

“The hotel has now re-opened and we appreciate your patience. Thank you.”

As yet (Saturday evening) the PSNI has not commented on the incident.