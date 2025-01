PUPILS, parents and staff at Omagh Integrated PS are jumping for joy following the exciting news that the school’s nursery capacity has been doubled.

Following a recent decision by Minister of Education Paul Givan, the Omagh school’s nursery enrolment will now expand from 26 to 52 places in a move designed to meet the ongoing demand the school is experiencing.

In addition, the town’s only integrated primary school have also been informed that their application to standardise their already existing 26 part-time places to 22.5 hours of full-time provision has been successful.

As a result, Omagh Integrated PS and Nursery will now be offering 26 fully-funded full-time Nursery places from 9.00am – 1.30pm each day and 26 fully-funded part time places from 9.00am – 11.30am each day, with pupils able to arrive from 8.45am.

Parents will now have the option of choosing either full time or part time nursery provision for their child.

Principal Gavin Gallagher said that he was ‘delighted’ that Minister decided to approve the school’s development proposal for additional nursery places.

“Over the last five years, we have been fortunate that the Integrated Education Fund has been able to support the school to meet this demand,” he said. “We knew however, that this support could not continue in the long-term.

“This decision by the Department of Education is a major step forward for our school and for the provision of integrated education to those who desire it in the Omagh area.

“With the transformation of our current provision to full-time hours, the school has finally realised a long-term objective in full time nursery places of over 30 years that began with former principal Eric Bullick, and was pursued by his successors Nigel Cairns and Anthony Bradley.

“This news is an important milestone in the life of the school, and it is recognition of the work of many past and present staff who will no doubt share in the pride and joy that we feel today.

“We have a wonderful pre-school team led by Miss Curry and Mrs Law, and we look forward to this expansion in our provision for September 2025 which strengthens our ability to provide high quality education to our youngest pupils this year and into the future.

Omagh Integrated PS and Nursery accepts applications for places from Nursery to Primary Seven all-year-round.

If you would like to view the school, and see what is on offer, please contact the school office (02882 242008) or visit the school website www.omaghintegratedps.com.