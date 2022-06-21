Huge fish kill along Coalisland Canal

A pollution spill from Newmills through to Coalisland Canal has caused a huge fish kill.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DEARA) is investigating.

Local councillor Malachy Quinn said, “It is currently unclear what or who is responsible but what is clear there thousands of fish dead”.

Cllr Quinn added, “This is will have very serious knock on effects on the wildlife in the area from Kingfishers, otters, insects and other species.

“This have been reported to DEARA, and this is the third incident in as many months I have had to report.

“Its time for serious action”.

The spill has reportedly spread along seven miles all the way to the Moor Bridge area in Clonoe.