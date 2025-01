A COMMUNITY group in Strabane is celebrating today after it scooped almost half a million pounds in funding.

Fountain Street Community Development Association was ‘delighted’ to announce it has been awarded £494,524.00 from the National Lottery Community Fund.

This money will be used to support the delivery of their new Helping Others Thrive Together (HOTT) project over the next four years.

Confirming the funding a spokesperson for the organisation said, “We would like to say a huge thank you to the National Lottery Fund, to Lorraine Gallen (local funding officer) for her assistance throughout the application process.

“This funding allocation will make a huge difference to the Head of The Town area which is currently ranked the most highly deprived area in the whole of Northern Ireland.

“In addition to creating employment opportunities, this funding will enable our group to continue delivering programmes and activities aimed at reducing isolation and loneliness, increased social engagements, increased self confidence / self esteem, increased sustainability and so on…

“We would also like to thank centre staff, our stakeholders, our evaluator Alison and those who participated in our evaluation process, and National Lottery players. We look forward to beginning this next chapter in Fountain Street’s journey.”

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund added, “We’re delighted to award Fountain Street Community Development Association with a £494,524 National Lottery grant to provide activities, support and events for local residents, to reduce isolation and improve well-being. We look forward to seeing what they achieve over the coming months and years.”