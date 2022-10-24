Hundreds attend Paul Brown funeral

A PRIEST has said that the terrifying circumstances surrounding the death of Omagh man, Paul Brown, following a machete attack a week ago, showed how he often stood in the breach as a ‘peacemaker.’

Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral of the popular construction worker at the Church of Christ the King on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Brown, who worked as a dry-liner, died from what has been described by the pathologist as a heart attack brought about by emotional stress. On Friday, Deon Fullen, 20, from Slievecoole Park in Mullaghmore appeared at Dungannon Magistrates for the manslaughter of Mr Brown.

Advertisement

Speaking at the funeral, Fr Declan McGeehan, said that Mr Brown would remain a great blessing to his family and friends, that he was a trusted confidante and someone who often separated those in conflict.

“Paul was also a peacemaker. He was a man who often stood in the breach with others and tried to calm situations,” Fr McGeehan added.

“The tragic circumstances of his death reveal this to be true. Today is not a day to focus on that, for the circumstances of a man’s death do not define his life or his legacy.

“Today, you are here to give thanks for Paul and to recall the now precious memories that you have of him and to thank God for the great gift that he was and will always be for you.”

Fr McGeehan said Mr Brown saw opportunity in bad situations and tried to avoid judging others, preferring to make difficult situations better.

“Paul was a trusted confidante, a dependable companion who encouraged others and spurred them on, especially his children. He worked hard to provide for you, and he worked hard for his holidays and together with Michelle saw the world.

“Even when travelling when others got stressed, Paul kept a cool and calm head. As long as you have your passport and money, everything else would be sorted out.

Advertisement

“He was the life and soul of any gathering and when he walked into a room the atmosphere changed. He was charismatic, charming and engaging and the size of the congregation here proves that point.

“He was a story-teller too who loved to tell a good tale whether they were true or not.

“Paul could lighten up a room with his humour, lighten up the mood even in the darkest moments of life and was tactile.”

Following the Requiem Mass, Mr Brown was laid to rest in Drumragh Cemetery.