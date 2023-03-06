Hundreds gather to mourn ‘highly respected’ hotelier Brian Morris

“HE was the sort of man who didn’t provide you with the fish, he gave you the fishing rod so could build a better future.”

This was a son’s tribute at the funeral of well-known and popular hotelier and contractor, Brian Morris last week, who passed away just a matter of weeks after his beloved wife, Anne.

Owner and founder of the popular Glenavon Hotel in the town, Mr Morris died suddenly but peacefully the previous Monday.

In a poignant service on Thursday, Fr Boyle described Mr Morris as a “master of craftmanship” who “built a place where hospitality, joy and laughter can take place.”

Mourners heard how Mr Morris had worked as a woodwork teacher in Holy Trinity College upon it’s opening in 1965. A “man of ambition,” he was, at that time, drawing up plans for houses which eventually led to him setting the foundations for Brian Morris Construction.

However, as the construction evolved, Mr Morris packed in the teaching to focus full-time on his passion, a passion which ultimately led to the building of Cookstown’s famous Glenavon Hotel.

Also paying tribute at the funeral was Mr Morris’s son, Brian who shared a beautiful eulogy.

“The boss, Bernard Andrew Morris was born on December 14, 1939,” he said.

“He got the name ‘Brian’ from his late mum at an early stage of his childhood.

“Like myself, he was the youngest of his family and was spoilt by his sisters Eileen and Lizzy, as much as I was by him.”

This was followed by a number of humorous anecdotes about Brian’s time managing the Glenavon Hotel throughout the years.

Reflecting on days gone by in the hotel, the son spoke of the time when Joe Dolan came to town.

“The first time Joe Dolan played in the nightclub, he happened to mention that he needed tires for his Mercedes, so dad put him up in the hotel and promised him he would be able sort him out.

“Three days later, Joe Dolan left Cookstown after hanging around various ‘watering holes’ in the town with dad.

“Joe would return again on numerous occasions.”

Another tale told was of the time Louis Walsh brought a then up-and-coming Boyzone to perform for free in the hotel.

Prior to the international success that they would go on to achieve, the boyband performed on a promotional tour of Ireland in those early days.

Recalling the gig at the Glenavon, Brian reckoned that his father wouldn’t have been particularly keen on Boyzone, having told Walsh that he wouldn’t have them back to perform again, even if it was for free.

Described as loyal, trustworthy and hard working, Mr Morris will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.

The service wrapped up with a phrase that perhaps best described a man like Mr Morris who has contributed so much to his community throughout his ambitious life, “he was some man for one man,” said Brian.